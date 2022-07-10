AP ICET 2022: Correction window to open tomorrow, how to edit here

AP ICET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The correction window for the AP ICET 2022 will open tomorrow July 11. Candidates who have any corrections to make in their AP ICET 2022 application form, can modify details from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in until July 13, 2022.

The AP ICET is scheduled to be held on July 25. To edit the details in the AP ICET 2022 application form, candidates will have to log-in with their application ID and password.

AP ICET 2022 Application Form: How to edit

Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Go to the candidate's log-in portal

Enter your application ID and password

The AP ICET 2022 application form will appear on the screen

Make necessary changes in the application form

Cross-check application details and submit the AP ICET 2022 application form.

AP ICET 2022 will be held in online mode in two shifts with the first shift being from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. The candidates can download the AP ICET admit card 2022 from July 18 onwards.

AP ICET entrance exam is conducted every year to give admission to candidates in MBA and MCA programmes offered by the universities and institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state.

