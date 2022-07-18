AP ICET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 admit card today (July 18). Candidates can download the AP ICET admit card through the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 25, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.

AP ICET 2022 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website of Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati.

Click on the tab "download AP ICET hall ticket 2022".

Log in by using the login credentials. Candidates who have the necessary login credentials, i.e., the login credentials used to download the AP ICET 2022 admit card, can move further the same.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Now, the candidates have to click on the “Download Hall Ticket” tab.

Take printouts of two or three AP ICET hall tickets 2022 for future reference.

