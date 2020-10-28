AP Grama Sachivalyam 2020 result declared at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in; direct link here

Candidates who have appeared in the AP Grama Sachivalyam 2020 examination can check their results on the official website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020: Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalyam has declared the results of the recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the AP Grama Sachivalyam 2020 examination can check their results on the official website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam was conducted from September 20 to 26, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

A total of 10,56,931 candidates have registered for the recruitment examination this year.

How to check AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Examination results.”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen.

4. Key in your credentials and log in.

5. The AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Direct link to check AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020:

Here is the direct link to check AP Grama Sachivalayam result 2020.

The final answer key of the recruitment exam has also been released along with the result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16,208 vacancies for various positions, out of which, 14,062 vacancies are in village secretariats and 2,166 in ward secretariats.