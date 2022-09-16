Search icon
AP ECET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result to be declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check date and time

Candidates will be able to download their AP ECET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Results on the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Results are all set to release today - September 16, 2022. The results will be announced by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Once released, candidates will be able to download their AP ECET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Results on the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

AP ECET 2022 Counselling Round 1 allotment results are expected to be announced by today evening. APSCHE is yet to announce an official time for the AP ECET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Results. 

To check their AP ECET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Results, candidates would require their AP ECET hall tickets. The information on them will serve as login credentials for the candidates. 

AP ECET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Important date, time

AP ECET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result Date: September 16, 2022 (today) 

AP ECET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result Time: By evening (Tentatively)

Self-Reporting and Reporting at college: September 16-20, 2022

Beginning of Classwork: September 19, 2022

It is important to note that after the AP ECET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Results are declared, candidates must keep their documents ready, to begin the admission process. 

The AP ECET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Results will be provisional as admissions will also depend on the candidate's eligibility, which will be confirmed during the admissions process. Therefore, it is important to complete the AP ECET Counselling related admissions process as per the given time and keep a check on the official website for more updates.

