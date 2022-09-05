Search icon
AP ECET Counselling 2022 dates released: Website to check, other important details here

AP ECET Counselling 2022 dates have been released at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

AP ECET Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET Counselling 2022 dates have been released on September 5 at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP ECET Counselling registration will begin tomorrow as per the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. 

The AP ECET Counselling 2022 schedule carries all important details on registrations, web options, choice filling, seat allotment results and so on. Candidates are reminded that based on their AP ECET Results, they will be able to participate in this counselling as well.

As per the AP ECET Counselling notification, only one round will be held for ECET admissions across colleges of Andhra Pradesh. Till now, there is no update on another round. However, if in future there will be, we would update the information here.

Before applying for AP ECET Counselling 2022, candidates must keep all their documents ready for an easy process. In addition to this, they must also keep a check here and on the official website for more updates.

