AP ECET 2023 exam postponed, check Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test revised schedule here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) exam for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) has been postponed. As per the new schedule, the Andhra Pradesh AP ECET exam will be held on June 20. Earlier, the AP ECET exam was scheduled to be held on May 5. “The AP ECET-2023 Examination is postponed from 05.05.2023(Friday) to 20.06.2023(Tuesday),” reads the statement on the website.

APSCHE AP ECET Admit Card 2023 will be released on June 12 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Once the examination ends, APSCHE will release the preliminary answer key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the AP ECET Provisional Answer key.

Important dates: