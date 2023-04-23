Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

AP ECET 2023 exam postponed, check Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test revised schedule here

APSCHE AP ECET Admit Card 2023 will be released on June 12 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

AP ECET 2023 exam postponed, check Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test revised schedule here
File photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) exam for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) has been postponed. As per the new schedule, the Andhra Pradesh AP ECET exam will be held on June 20. Earlier, the AP ECET exam was scheduled to be held on May 5. “The AP ECET-2023 Examination is postponed from 05.05.2023(Friday) to 20.06.2023(Tuesday),” reads the statement on the website.

APSCHE AP ECET Admit Card 2023 will be released on June 12 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Once the examination ends, APSCHE will release the preliminary answer key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the AP ECET Provisional Answer key.

Important dates: 

  • Date of Notification in the News Papers: 08.03.2023 
  • Commencement of submission of online Applications: 10.03.2023  
  • Last date for submission of online Applications without late fee: 10.04.2023
  • Last date for submission of online Applications with late fee (Rs.500/-): 15.04.2023
  • Last date for submission of online Applications with late fee (Rs.2000/-): 19.04.2023 
  • Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate: 20-04-2023 to 22-04-2023
  • Last date for submission of online Applications with late fee (Rs.5000/-): 24.04.2023
  • Downloading Hall Tickets from website: 12.06.2023
  • Examination Date: 20.06.2023
  • Release of Preliminary Key: 23.06.2023
  • Last date for receiving Objections on Preliminary Key: 25.06.2023

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.