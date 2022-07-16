AP ECET 2022 Hall Ticket to release SOON at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check details

File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 Hall Ticket on its official website at 11:00 am today (July 16, 2022). Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card online at - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2022 Hall Ticket were going to release yesterday but they got delayed. The AP ECET 2022 Hall Ticket will now release on July 16, 2022, at 11:00 am. The AP ECET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 22, 2022. The exam is to be held for students so they get admissions into 2nd year Engineering, Pharmacy courses for Diploma holders of Engineering and Technology, and B Sc Mathematics.

On behalf of APSCHE, the exam will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada. The exam will be conducted in the morning session and afternoon sessions.

AP ECET 2022: Important details

Hall Ticket: July 16, 2022

Hall Ticket Time: 11:00 am

Exam date: July 22, 2022

Exam timings

Session 1: 9 am to 12 pm

Session 2: 3 pm to 6 pm.

AP ECET 2022 Hall Ticket: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Download AP ECET 2022 Hall Ticket' link.

Step 3: Enter your AP ECET 2022 registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future use.