AP ECET 2022 Counselling registration starts: Website, steps to register, other details here

AP ECET Counselling registration 2022 | Photo: Pixabay

The registration process for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 counselling has been started today (September 6) at the official website-- ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The window to register for the AP ECET 2022 counselling will remain open between September 6 to 13.

AP ECET 2022 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official website -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Go to the 'Forms' section and click on the candidate registration link

Log in with the required details and the registration form with all the basic information will be displayed

Verify all the details and upload required documents as instructed

Submit it and pay the registration fee

Once the payment is successful, click on the print button and take a printout of the form.

AP ECET 2022: Counselling fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fees of Rs 1200 for unreserved (UR) and other backward classes (OBC) candidates. While candidates belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee.

