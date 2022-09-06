Search icon
AP ECET 2022 Counselling registration starts: Website, steps to register, other details here

AP ECET 2022 counselling registration has been started at the official website-- ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

The registration process for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 counselling has been started today (September 6) at the official website-- ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The window to register for the AP ECET 2022 counselling will remain open between September 6 to 13. 

AP ECET 2022 Counselling: How to register

  • Visit the official website -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Go to the 'Forms' section and click on the candidate registration link
  • Log in with the required details and the registration form with all the basic information will be displayed
  • Verify all the details and upload required documents as instructed
  • Submit it and pay the registration fee
  • Once the payment is successful, click on the print button and take a printout of the form.

AP ECET 2022: Counselling fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fees of Rs 1200 for unreserved (UR) and other backward classes (OBC) candidates. While candidates belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee.

