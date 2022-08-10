AP ECET 2022: AP ECET results likely to be declared today, know how to check online

AP ECET 2022: AP ECET results likely to today

AP ECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to release the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 today, as per the local reporter, but there is no official confirmation yet.

If the results get declared, students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the APSCHE website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Here's how to check AP ECET 2022 result:

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, then click on the AP ECET 2022 result link

Enter your login details and click on submit

The AP ECET 2022 results will appear.

The AP ECET Results 2022 declared announcement will be made for the paper held on July 22, 2022. Candidates would need their AP ECET hall tickets to check their results online. With the help of that number and registration number, candidates will be able to download their ECET rank cards from the official website.