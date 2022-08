AP ECET 2022 result declared | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET Results 2022 has been declared by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi. The AP ECET Result 2022 was conducted in July 2022. The AP ECET Result 2022 has been prepared on the basis of the provisional answer keys released.

AP ECET Results 2022 released: How to check

Visit the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Results, rank cards tab

Enter your AP ECET Hall ticket number and registration number

Your AP ECET Results will be displayed

Download and print a copy for future references.

Read: AP ECET 2022: AP ECET results likely to be declared today, know how to check online