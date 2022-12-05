Search icon
AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result TOMORROW: How to check, other details here

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result tomorrow | Photo: PTI

Department of Technical Education is all set to declare the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result on December 6 at the official website of EAPCET. The AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be declared after 6.00 p.m. Concerned candidates can download and check the AP EAPCET 2022 result from the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Shortlisted candidates will have to report at the allotted colleges between December 7 to December 12. Candidates will need their application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to check the AP EAMCET special round seat allocation results. Candidates will have to complete their admission process offline. 

AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check 

  • Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
  • On the homepage click on the result link
  • Key in your login details
  • Your AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be available on the screen
  • Check and take printout for future reference.
