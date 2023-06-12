AP EAPCET 2023 results to be declared soon on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check date, timings

Representational Image

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023 will be posted on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

When will the AP EAPCET 2023 results be declared?

The AP EAPCET results will be declared on June 14, at 10:30 am, according to the reports. Botsa Satyanarayana, the minister of education, will announce the results in Vijaywada.

What is the AP EAPCET 2023 passing marks?

Candidates are supposed to secure at least 25% marks. There is no minimum qualifying marks for SC and ST.

How to check AP EAPCET 2023 results?

Go to AP EAMCET official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in 2023 Click on AP EAMCET results 2023 Login by using your hall ticket number. The results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of your AP EAPCET result.

Counselling schedule:

The timetable for counselling for selected students will be made public by JNTU Anantapur following the announcement of the AP EAPCET 2023 results. Candidates who wish to be considered for admission based on the results of the AP EAPCET 2023 must participate in the counselling process. The names of the top scorers in the AP EAPCET for both the dreams (engineering/agriculture and pharmacy) will also be released by JNTU Anantapur along with the results.