AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Special Round Web Counselling to begin today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET counselling 2022 special round seat allotment result will be declared on November 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:31 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 Counselling for Special Round 2022 to begin today (November 7) by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Candidates can submit the processing fee for AP EAPCET 2022 special round counselling through the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The result for AP EAPCET counselling 2022 special round seat allotment will be declared on November 11.

AP EAMCET (now called AP EAPCET) is conducted annually by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and administered by JNTU Anantapur for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Special Round important dates

AP EAPCET online fee payment: November 7 to 8, 2022

Date of option entry: November 7 to 9, 2022

Certificate verification (online)at HLCs: November 8 to 9, 2022

Date of release of seat allotments: November 11, 2022

Self-joining and reporting at college: November 11 to 14, 2022

