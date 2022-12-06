AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result to release today at 6 pm at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

File Photo

The Department of Technical Education is all set to release the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result today, December 6, 2022. The result will be released today after 6 pm. To check the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result, candidates would require their roll number and password or date of birth. For more details, candidates can visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details after being redirected

Step 4: AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be available on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and take its printout for future use

AP EAPCET 2022: Important dates to remember

The fee payment was to be done between December 2 and December 3

Certificates verification at HLCs was done on December 3 and December 4

Option entry was open between December 3 and December 4

The seat allotment result will be released on December 6

Self Reporting and Reporting at college should be done between December 7 and December 9

It is important to note that the AP EAPCET 2022 exam was held for admission into B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D Courses.