Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

AP EAPCET 2022 Special Round Web Counselling to begin on THIS date: Check important details here

AP EAPCET 2022 special round web counselling will begin on November 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

AP EAPCET 2022 Special Round Web Counselling to begin on THIS date: Check important details here
AP EAMCET 2022| Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022, previously known as AP EAMCET, special round web counselling is scheduled to commence on November 7. Candidates will be able to submit the processing fee and enter web options against AP EAPCET 2022 special round counselling through the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The AP EAPCET counselling 2022 special round seat allotment result will release on November 11. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is conducting the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling for candidates seeking admission into BE and BTech courses. 

Read: SSC CHS Recruitment 2022 exam notice postponed: Important dates, exam pattern, eligibility criteria and other details

AP EAPCET 2022: Important dates 

  • AP EAPCET online fee payment-- November 7 to 8
  • Date of option entry-- November 7 to 9
  • Certificate verification (online)at HLCs-- November 8 to 9
  • Date of release of seat allotments-- November 11
  • Self-joining and reporting at college-- November 11 to 14

"The candidates who have not participated in earlier phase are directed to get their certificates verified in this Special Round phase," APSCHE said in a statement.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Air Quality Index: A look at ways to improve AQI at home
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona: Kannada films that earned over Rs 100 crore at box office worldwide
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India Post Recruitment 2022: Over 180 vacancies, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.