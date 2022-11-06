AP EAPCET 2022 Special Round Web Counselling to begin on THIS date: Check important details here

AP EAMCET 2022| Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022, previously known as AP EAMCET, special round web counselling is scheduled to commence on November 7. Candidates will be able to submit the processing fee and enter web options against AP EAPCET 2022 special round counselling through the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The AP EAPCET counselling 2022 special round seat allotment result will release on November 11. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is conducting the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling for candidates seeking admission into BE and BTech courses.

AP EAPCET 2022: Important dates

AP EAPCET online fee payment-- November 7 to 8

Date of option entry-- November 7 to 9

Certificate verification (online)at HLCs-- November 8 to 9

Date of release of seat allotments-- November 11

Self-joining and reporting at college-- November 11 to 14

"The candidates who have not participated in earlier phase are directed to get their certificates verified in this Special Round phase," APSCHE said in a statement.