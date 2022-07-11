AP EAPCET 2022 answer key to release tomorrow: Details here

AP EAPCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the AP EAPCET 2022 answer key tomorrow (July 12) at the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAPCET 2022 was conducted for the Engineering stream from July 4 to July 8.

The AP EAPCET 2022 Preliminary Answer Key for the Agriculture Stream will be released on July 13 along with the candidate’s response sheet at 9 am. Candidates also note that in case there are any issues in the answer key, the candidates can raise objections only through the online link provided.

Candidates who sat for the engineering stream can raise objections till July 14 till 5 p.m. and those who appeared for the agriculture exam can raise objections till July 15 till 9 am.

Once the answer key and the response sheet of the candidates are released, the link will be active for candidates to download. They just have to go to the website, click on the link and download the answer key and response sheet.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Anantapur conducts the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

