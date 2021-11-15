AP EAPCET 2021 Round 1 Allotment result to be out TODAY- Know where, how to check

The round 1 seat allotment results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 are set to be out on November 15, 2021, after getting delayed several times. These exams were formerly called the AP EAMCET.

Candidates must note that the AP EAPCET 2021 round 1 allotment list will be released on the official website of the AP EAPCET, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. Those who appeared for the exam will have to enter their credentials to access the seat allotment result.

The result of the AP EAPCET 2021 has been delayed several times now. A notification on the website stated, “All the candidates who participated in Web counselling of APEAPCET-2021 Admissions are informed that the allotment of seats will be released on 15-11-2021.”

AP EAPCET 2021: How to check round 1 allotment results

Step 1: Visit the official counseling portal of AP EAPCET, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link for the seat allotment result.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and password.

Step 5: The round 1 seat allotment result of AP EAPCET 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Once the candidate has checked the list, they will be required to report for the admission process to the college they have been allotted- first online and later, offline. Candidates must note that the admission must be taken within the stipulated date.