AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 Released, exam from August 19 â€“Direct link here

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) admit card 2021 has been released today (August 12). The admit card will be available on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25, 2021. Whereas, Agriculture and Pharmacy exams are scheduled to be held on September 3, 6 and 7, 2021

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts AP EAMCET 2021 exam on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The last date for receipt of online applications is August 16, 2021 with late fee of Rs. 5000/-.

AP EAMCET 2021 exam will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 will contain details such as name, exam centre, exam date & time and exam day instructions.

Steps to download AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021:

Visit the AP EAPCET 2021 official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Hall Ticket’ section available.

Click on the direct link here - AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021

Enter your required credentials to login.

Check and download AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021.

Take a hardcopy of AP EAPCET 2021 Hall Ticket for any future use.