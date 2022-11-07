Search icon
AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling special round begins today: Know how and where to check

AP EAMCET 2022 special counselling round has been started today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

AP EAMCET Special round 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling for Special Round 2022 on November 7 on the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. 

Candidates who did not get a seat through any of the previous counselling rounds can register for the special round till November 8. The new candidates who wish to register for the counselling will first have to register and then login and fill out the counselling form. It is advised for all candidates to fill out the application form correctly.

AP EAMCET 2022 Special Round: How to apply

  • Visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Then click on “Candidate Registration”
  • Register yourself and then pay the fees
  • Print your application form
  • If you wish to re upload your certificate you can click on the option given
  • Then select web options and fill your options.
