AP-EAMCET allotment released on sche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the result of the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP-EAMCET) on its officially website.

The allotment list is available on its official website - https://sche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates need to login to the port using their ids and password and download the allotment result. College-wise results have been released by the council. The result was released at 6 PM.

The results and counselling process were delayed twice.

Schedule for choice filling

Ranks 1-35000 – From July 29, 2019 at 6 AM

Ranks 35001-80000 – From July 29 t0 July 30

Ranks 80001 and above – July 31 to August 1

