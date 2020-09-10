AP EAMCET admit card 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to download hall ticket

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Thursday released the AP EAMCET Admit Card 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their hall tickets online at sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2020 exam: Date and time

The AP EAMCET 2020 for Engineering is scheduled to be held on September 17, 18, 21, 22, and 23, 2020. The exam for the Agriculture stream will be held on September 23, 24, and 25, 2020.

The AP EAMCET examinations will be held in two shifts, i.e, from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

AP EAMCET 2020 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'AP EAMCET 2020 Admit Card' link

Step 3: Enter credentials in the link provided

Step 4: Download the AP EAMCET 2020 admit card and take a printout for future reference

AP EAMCET 2020 Admit Card: Direct link

Here's direct link for AP EAMCET 2020 admit card

The AP EAMCET 2020 admit card includes details like the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examinations, the exam centre details, schedule of examination, reporting time and the instructions to be followed by the students.

Students appearing for the exams are also required to abide by the instructions and guidelines for the safety with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.