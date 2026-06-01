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AP EAMCET 2026: Are results postponed? Here’s what APSCHE said about schedule

AP EAMCET 2026 results are not postponed and APSCHE has not announced any delay. The results are expected to be declared today as per schedule, with candidates advised to rely only on official updates.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 01:42 PM IST

AP EAMCET 2026: Are results postponed? Here’s what APSCHE said about schedule
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AP EAMCET 2026 results are not postponed, and the official announcement is expected today. Authorities have confirmed that candidates should rely only on official sources and avoid misinformation circulating online.

Results not postponed:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to release the AP EAMCET 2026 results on June 1, 2026. Even though there are a bunch of viral posts and some unverified reports hinting that it could get pushed back, there’s still no official word, no real confirmation about a postponement.

As per the rumours, the result date might move, and the reason mentioned is the evaluation task linked with the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary and Improvement examinations. Still, these claims stay unconfirmed and none of them has been backed up by any official communication, so for now it’s basically just talk, not something confirmed.

Official status from APSCHE:

As per the latest updates, APSCHE has not really issued any notification about a delay or something like that. And yeah, neither the official website nor its social media channels have said any change in the result schedule, not even a hint. The final answer key and the scorecards are also expected to come out along with the results today. Candidates are advised to not go by unofficial sources too much; just stick to checked and verified platforms for updates, okay.

Also read: Did Jacqueline Fernandez know about Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore fraud? Court says she was ‘in connivance’ with him

How to check AP EAMCET 2026 results:

Once it is released, candidates will be able to check their results by going to the official APSCHE result portal. For login, students typically need both their registration number and also the EAMCET hall ticket number. After keying in the needed details, candidates can see their scorecards and download them. The whole result page will also show their ranks and qualifying status, plus it provides access to the final answer key, so people can review again if they want.

Candidates and parents are advised to avoid fake news or unverified social media claims and rely only on official APSCHE updates. Students should stay calm and check official websites regularly, as the AP EAMCET 2026 results are expected to be declared today as per schedule.

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