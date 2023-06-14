AP EAMCET 2023 Result to release today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check step-by-step process to download scores

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023 Results are all set to be released today - June 14, 2023, by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The AP EAMCET Exam 2023 held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on behalf of APSCHE has announced that the results be declared by 10:30 am today. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET 2023 for the engineering stream took place from May 15 to May 19, while the pharmacy and agriculture stream examinations were held from May 22 to May 23.

Candidates were given time till May 26 to file objections to the May 24 release of the preliminary AP EAMCET 2023 answer key.

AP EAMCET 2023 Results: Step-by-step process to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in,

Step 2: Click on the Result link on the home page

Step 3: Access the login portal and fill out your details such as registration number, hall ticket number, and birthdate.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Your AP EAMCET 2023 Results will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future use.

Candidates are required to register for the counselling process after the results are released. They should also make sure to list their most preferred colleges and branches in the order of their top picks.

Candidates are also required to report to the selected institute on the day set by the authorities to confirm their admission.

During the AP EAMCET 2023 counselling procedure, candidates must carry all original documents with them.