AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result to be declared TODAY at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

The result of the AP EAMCET 2022 special round seat allotment is to be released today (November 11) by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Once released, candidates who have registered for the special round seat allotment result can check through the official site of AP EAPCET eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The AP EAMCET 2022 special round seat allotment registration process was concluded on November 9. To access the AP EAPCET special round seat allotment result, candidates will have to edit credentials including application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: Steps to check

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the home page, click on AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

AP EAMCET (now called AP EAPCET) is conducted annually by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and administered by JNTU Anantapur for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture.