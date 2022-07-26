AP EAMCET 2022 Results DECLARED at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, steps, direct link to download scores

File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Results have been announced, as per Manabadi. The AP EAMCET 2022 Results were released today at the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates will require their AP EAMCET hall tickets to download their results and scorecards.

AP EAMCET 2022 Results: Websites to check scores

Sche.ap.gov.in

Eenadu.net

Manabadi.co.in.

AP EAMCET 2022 Results: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website or refer to the direct link

Step 2: Click on the 'EAMCET Results 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: Download the AP EAMCET result 2022 and take a printout for future use.

The APSCHE also recently published a notification stating that the 100 percent weightage for this year's merit list will be given to the entrance test. Earlier, for results, 25 percent weightage was given to the Intermediate Public Examination and the remaining 75 percent to the entrance test.

AP EAMCET (now called AP EAPCET) is conducted annually by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and administered by JNTU Anantapur for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture.