AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link to download

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur, on Monday, released the Admit Card for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022. Candidates who are registered for the test will be able to download their AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Tickets from the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will require their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and DOB.

AP EAMCET 2022: Steps to download AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the section that reads 'AP EAPCET 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the 'Download Hall Tickets' link.

Step 4: Enter login credentials (registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and DOB)

Step 5: Your AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on your screens.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future use.

AP EAPCET Exam Dates

AP EAPCET Examination (Engineering): July 4 to July 8, 2022.

Time of Engineering Examination: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm; 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

AP EAPCET Examination (Agriculture & Pharmacy): July 11 to July 12, 2022.

Time of Agriculture Examination: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm; 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.