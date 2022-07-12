AP EAMCET 2022: Provisional answer key released, see how to download here

AP EAMCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the AP EAMCET provisional answer key 2022 and candidates' response sheet for the engineering paper today, July 12 at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET answer key for the Agriculture stream will release tomorrow, July 13 at 9 am. AP EAMCET 2022 was held on July 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11 and 12.

Candidates can raise objection against the AP EAMCET provisional admit card 2022, they can do it till July 14.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Click on the ‘ Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E)’ link

Select the answer key for the subject appeared

The AP EAMCET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF and match it with the responses to calculate probable scores

AP EAMCET is held annually to admit interested and eligible candidates to undergraduate professional courses in online mode through computer-based tests (CBT).

Read: AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key to release TODAY at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check date and time