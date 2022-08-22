AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling process begins at sche.ap.gov.in: Important date, how to check here

AP EAPCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling registration has been started today, August 22 at the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in.

The EAPCET 2022 counselling process will be held between August 22 to 30 and the online verification process will remain open till August 31.

The candidates can exercise web options between August 28 to September 2, 2022. The AP EAPCET round 1 allotment result will be declared on September 6, 2022. Candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between September 6 and 12.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in

Go to the 'Forms' section and click on EAPCET 2022 registration link

Log in with the required details and registration form with all the basic information will be displayed

Verify all the details and upload required documents as instructed

Submit it and pay the registration fee

Once the payment is successful, click on the print button and take a printout of the form.

