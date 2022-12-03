Search icon
AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling registration for pharmacy courses begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check steps to apply

All the candidates who wish to take admission to the B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D Courses can register for Pharmacy Counselling at www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 08:03 AM IST

File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling registration for the pharmacy courses has begun on the official website. All the candidates who wish to take admission to the B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D Courses can register for Pharmacy Counselling at www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last to register for AP EAMCET Counselling is today, December 3, 2022. 

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Important dates to remember 

Registration process: December 2 and 3, 2022

Exercising Web Options: December 3 and 4, 2022

Edit of web options: December 4, 2022

Seat allotment: December 6, 2022

Reporting at respective colleges: December 7 to 9, 2022

According to the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling schedule, candidates will have to pay fees and get themselves registered by December 3. After this, the online verification of uploaded Certificates will be done from December 2 to 3. After this, the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result would release on December 6, 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling' registration link on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page would open

Step 4: Enter the required details and login

Step 5: Apply for Counselling and submit your details

Step 6: Pay the applicable Counselling fee

Step 7: Submit the application and save it for future use.

All the candidates who will be applying for the AP EAMCET Counselling will have to submit the required documents while reporting to the allotted college. Reporting at the concerned colleges will be done from December 7 to 9.

