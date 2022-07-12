AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key to release TODAY at at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check date and time

File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key is all set to release today - July 12, 2022. JNTU Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key.

Candidates can download their AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key via the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key which is going to be released today is for the Engineering exams that were conducted from July 4 to July 8, 2022. The AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key will be released at 5 pm.

AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Date and Time

AP EAMCET 2022 Engineering Answer Key - July 12, 2022

The last date to raise objections is July 14, 2022.

AP EAPCET Agriculture Answer Key - July 13, 2022

The last date to raise objections is July 15, 2022, till 9 am.

AP EAMCET Results 2022 - July 30, 2022 (tentatively)

Notably, candidates will have to pay a fee, if any (as required), if they want to raise an objection. Apart from the Manabadi AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022, the EAPCET key for the Agriculture stream will be released tomorrow, July 13, 2022. Students should keep checking the official website for any updates.