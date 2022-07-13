AP EAMCET 2022 Agriculture, Pharmacy Answer Key released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link

File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 Answer Key has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. The AP EAMCET Agriculture, Pharmacy Answer Key link has been activated on the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Please note that this AP EAMCET Agriculture, Pharmacy Answer Key is provisional and not final.

AP EAMCET 2022 Agriculture, Pharmacy Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2:Click on the link that reads 'Download EAMCET Agriculture Provisional Answer Key 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details on the new page

Step 4: Your AP EAMCET Agriculture, Pharmacy Provisional Answer Key 2022, and response sheets will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy of them for future use.

Step 6: You can also raise objections if any.

It is important to note that you can raise objections on the AP EAMCET 2022 Agriculture, Pharmacy key till July 15, 2022, at 9 am. Also, AP EAMCET Engineering Answer Key was released yesterday. The EAMCET Results 2022 are likely to be out by the end of this month.

Candidates must note that AP EAMCET 2022 Final Answer key for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be released at a later date.