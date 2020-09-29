AP EAMCET 2020 result to be declared soon on sche.ap.gov.in

The AP EAMCET result 2020 will be soon released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. The answer keys have already been released and the results are also expected soon. Candidates will be able check their AP EAMCET 2020 result by logging into the official portal using their application number and hall ticket number.

Here are the steps to check the result:

Visit sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.

Click on the “result” link.

Enter application number and hall ticket number.

Click on “View Results”.

AP EAMCET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out.

AP EAMCET 2020 result will include the subject-wise scores, combined score, and qualifying status of the candidates. The AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will be released after the declaration of result. AP EAMCET rank card 2020 can be downloaded from the official website by using the application number and hall ticket number. AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will contain the ranks secured by the candidates and other details. The authorities will also release the list of AP EAMCET 2020 toppers.

The authorities have released the AP EAMCET answer key 2020 on September 26 and objections to the provisional answer key could be raised till September 28. AP EAMCET 2020 was conducted from September 17 to 18 and 21 to 23 for Engineering and September 23 to 25 for Agriculture.