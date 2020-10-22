AP EAMCET 2020: Counselling process to begin from October 23

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) released the counselling schedule for the AP EAMCET 2020, which begins on October 23 and ends on October 27. The details are available on the official website, apeamcet.nic.in.

Candidates should pay the registration fees of Rs 1,200 for OC and BC candidates and Rs 600 for SC and ST candidates to participate in the counselling process. The link to pay the fees for the first 20,000 ranked candidates will open on October 23.

After the payment of the registration fees, candidates have to attend certificate verification at the nearest HLC and after verification, they have to proceed for option entry. Candidates with ranks 20001 to 50000 can register on October 24, rank 50001 to 80000 on October 25, rank 80001 to 110000 on October 26, and rank 110001 to the last rank on October 27.

AP EAMCET Engineering exam was held from September 17 to 18 and 21 to 23 (Engineering) and September 23 to 25, 2020 (Agriculture) and the results were declared on October 10.