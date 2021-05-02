AP Board Exams 2021: Class 12 board examinations postponed - Latest updates

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday decided to postpone the Class 12 board examinations conducted by the state board after the Andhra Pradesh High Court asked it to reconsider its decision to hold the board exams.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said, "In the view of Andhra Pradesh High Court's observation, we have decided to postponed the Class 12 board exams which were to begin from May 5."

The admit cards of the Inter (first and second years) are already out and over 10 lakh students were expected to appear for the intermediate exams this year.

Also read CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 cancelled? Latest updates students must know

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, the central government has formulated all the lockdown conditions. But no uniform policy was announced for exams of classes 10, 11, and 12.

So some states have already conducted and some other states have been conducting the exams. And some states have canceled exams and issuing pass certificates, according to Andhra government's statement.

"In the states where exams are not canceled, those students who studied well will get certificates with good marks and grades. Such students will get seats in good colleges. The entrance exams after Intermediate ask for a percentage of marks in Intermediate. Keeping the career options of students in mind, the state government wanted to conduct the exams. Practical exams for Intermediate are already complete, and only theory exams are pending, which can be completed in six days each. And each exam is for three hours only," it added.

The state government said that it has made arrangements for conducting exams in a safer environment. However, as a people-friendly government, "we have taken into consideration the concerns of children and their parents in the wake of increasing Corona cases in the state as well as the country".

Over the past few days, the opposition parties, particularly the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), students and parents, have been demanding the cancellation of the board exams on the account of rising Covid cases and deaths in the state. However last week, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy had categorically ruled out the cancellation of the examinations.

With several petitions filed seeking cancellation of the board exams on account of spiralling Covid cases, the Court heard the matter on Friday and directed the state government to submit an affidavit by May 3.