UPSC CSE Results 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri bagged AIR 1 without coaching? Know IAS exam topper's strategy, study routine

Anuj Agnihotri, who emerged as the all-India topper in UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, has spoken about his inspiration for the achievement and also shared his preparation strategy. Anuj, aged 25, said his mother "has always been" his "inspiration to serve the people and bring changes in our surroundings". The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results for CSE 2025 on Friday (March 6), and Anuj was declared the topper, followed by Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull.

Anuj, who also holds an MBBS degree from the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur, is from Rajasthan. He had also cleared the Union Territories Civil Services (UTCS) exam in his first attempt in 2023. Anuj is currently under probation as an SDM in Delhi. In an interview on Friday, Anuj said: "Initially, I was not clear about my aim in life. But I was sure that I want to serve the people and make impact at the larger section of the society with my work."