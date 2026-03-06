FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play? Know what leaked plot suggests

UPSC CSE Results 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri bagged AIR 1 without coaching? Know IAS exam topper's strategy, study routine

Kurds, CIA In US-Iran War: Is Washington arming rebels to open new front against Tehran? Will he betray them again?

Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma's on-field PDA during the T20 WC tournament goes viral, netizens react 'Virat Kohli banane ki koshish...'

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet topper Zinnia Aurora, IPS trainee now set to become IAS, bagged AIR 6 in latest attempt

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2; Know about her journey, education and success story

Why Badshah issued summons by Haryana Women's Commission over Haryanvi song 'Tateeree'?

Team India set to repeat 2011 World Cup winning script in 2026? Fans make wild predictions

As Rupee tumbles against Dollar, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate on Reddit?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play? Know what leaked plot suggests

Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play?

UPSC CSE Results 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri bagged AIR 1 without coaching? Know IAS exam topper's strategy, study routine

UPSC Result 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri got AIR 1 without coaching?

Kurds, CIA In US-Iran War: Is Washington arming rebels to open new front against Tehran? Will he betray them again?

Is US arming Kurd rebels to open new front against Iran? Will it betray them?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections

Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: Who will be the next CM of Bihar?

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UPSC CSE Results 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri bagged AIR 1 without coaching? Know IAS exam topper's strategy, study routine

Anuj, who also holds an MBBS degree from the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur, is from Rajasthan. He had also cleared the Union Territories Civil Services (UTCS) exam in his first attempt in 2023.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 06:17 PM IST

UPSC CSE Results 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri bagged AIR 1 without coaching? Know IAS exam topper's strategy, study routine
Anuj Agnihotri.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Anuj Agnihotri, who emerged as the all-India topper in UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, has spoken about his inspiration for the achievement and also shared his preparation strategy. Anuj, aged 25, said his mother "has always been" his "inspiration to serve the people and bring changes in our surroundings". The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results for CSE 2025 on Friday (March 6), and Anuj was declared the topper, followed by Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull.

 

Anuj, who also holds an MBBS degree from the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur, is from Rajasthan. He had also cleared the Union Territories Civil Services (UTCS) exam in his first attempt in 2023. Anuj is currently under probation as an SDM in Delhi. In an interview on Friday, Anuj said: "Initially, I was not clear about my aim in life. But I was sure that I want to serve the people and make impact at the larger section of the society with my work."

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play? Know what leaked plot suggests
Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play?
UPSC CSE Results 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri bagged AIR 1 without coaching? Know IAS exam topper's strategy, study routine
UPSC Result 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri got AIR 1 without coaching?
Kurds, CIA In US-Iran War: Is Washington arming rebels to open new front against Tehran? Will he betray them again?
Is US arming Kurd rebels to open new front against Iran? Will it betray them?
Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma's on-field PDA during the T20 WC tournament goes viral, netizens react 'Virat Kohli banane ki koshish...'
Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma's on-field PDA during the T20 WC tournament
Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle
Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna leaps away from Sacred Games' Bu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: Who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nepal Election 2026: Meet Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner who once sparked outrage with 'Fu** India' post; know about his education, family, net worth
Meet Balendra Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner in Nepal Election 2026
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement