Anti-quota protests erupt: Who is leading the movement and what are the demands?

Anti-reservation groups are gaining traction both online and on the streets, bringing the debate over caste-based quotas back into the national spotlight

Weeks after the nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, a new debate is rapidly gathering momentum across India. This time, the focus is not on exam irregularities but on caste-based reservation.

From viral social media campaigns and student activists to street protests in several states, anti-reservation voices are becoming more visible. While these groups are not united under one organisation or leader, they are raising similar demands, including reviewing or replacing the existing reservation system.

How the movement gained attention

One of the most recognisable faces of the campaign is Harsh Dubey, who went viral after speaking passionately against caste-based reservation during a television debate on the NEET paper leak. In the debate, he argued that reservation was increasing pressure on students and contributing to mental distress.

Since then, Dubey has built a significant social media following, given several interviews and is now waiting for permission from Delhi Police to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar.

However, Dubey is only one part of a much larger movement that is now taking shape across both social media and public spaces.

Reservation Hatao Andolan gains momentum online

At the centre of the online campaign is the Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA), an Instagram-based movement started by a student named Vedant. The page has rapidly gained millions of followers and regularly shares posts calling for changes to India's reservation policy.

The campaign has also attracted support from public figures, including academic Anand Ranganathan, journalist Ajeet Bharti and writer-director Anuradha Tiwari.

Unlike many protest movements that begin on the streets, the RHA has largely focused on building an online discussion around reservation and encouraging public debate before organising large-scale demonstrations.

What does the RHA want?

Rather than demanding an immediate end to reservations, the RHA has proposed several reforms to the existing system.

The group argues that reservation should be based on economic status instead of caste, saying "poverty has no caste." It has also proposed limiting reservation benefits to one member of a family, introducing minimum qualifying marks for every category, transferring unfilled reserved seats to the general category, regularly reviewing reservation lists and gradually phasing out reservations if educational inequality reduces over time.

The movement has also opposed the UGC's 2026 Equity Regulations, claiming they expand reservation without addressing concerns related to merit and fairness.

Protests move from social media to the streets

The campaign is no longer limited to the internet.

The RHA recently organised its first public rally in Nagpur, describing it as the beginning of a nationwide movement.

In Lucknow, members of Savarna Morcha and Swarn Samaj held demonstrations demanding the rollback of the UGC's caste equity regulations and an end to caste-based reservation.

Meanwhile, thousands of members of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena marched to Jaipur after a 24-day, nearly 800-kilometre protest demanding the withdrawal of the UGC regulations. The demonstration later turned violent as protesters clashed with police after attempting to breach barricades.

Apart from seeking the rollback of the UGC rules, the Karni Sena also demanded a review of reservation-related laws and changes to EWS reservation rules.

Government yet to respond politically

Despite the growing debate, political parties have largely avoided taking a clear stand.

The issue comes at a politically sensitive time, with several Assembly elections due over the next year. Reservation remains one of India's most significant electoral issues, particularly in states such as Uttar Pradesh, where caste continues to play a major role in politics.

For now, leaders across party lines appear cautious about entering the debate.

Has India considered reservation reforms before?

The idea of reforming reservations is not entirely new. The Justice G. Rohini Commission, formed in 2017, recommended dividing the Central OBC quota into sub-categories so that benefits could be distributed more evenly among backward communities.

Similarly, the BP Sharma Expert Committee suggested simplifying the criteria for determining the OBC creamy layer.

However, neither committee recommended replacing caste with income as the basis for reservation or ending the existing system.

Supporters defend the current system

The campaign has also faced strong opposition.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale recently criticised anti-reservation campaigns, saying reservation is a constitutional right that cannot be taken away. He warned that those trying to remove reservation would face resistance from communities that have fought for these rights for decades.

What lies ahead?

Although anti-reservation voices are becoming more visible, the movement remains fragmented. Harsh Dubey is attempting to mobilise supporters through public protests, the RHA is focused on building an online campaign, and the Shri Rajput Karni Sena is pursuing its own agitation.

Whether these separate efforts eventually evolve into a nationwide movement will depend on whether they can build a common leadership, agree on a shared agenda and sustain public support. For now, the debate over reservation has returned to the centre of public discourse, with both supporters and critics preparing for what could become one of India's most politically sensitive discussions.