Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for 331 posts - Eligibility and other details

The Women and Child Development, Kalaburagi, is inviting applications for Anganwadi and Helper posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in. The last date to apply for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 is July 31, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 331 vacancies will be filled.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Anganwadi and Helper

No. of posts: 331

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should have done at least 4th class and maximum 9th class passed from a recognized board. The age limit of the applicant should be between 18 to 35 years (Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Important dates

Start date to apply online: July 1, 2021

Last date to apply online: July 31, 2021

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Notification: anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in