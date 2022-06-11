Andhra Pradesh TET 2022: Exam date, last date to apply, other details

APTET exam has been scheduled to start on August 6, and it will conclude on August 21, 2022.

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, APTET exam has been scheduled to start on August 6, and it will conclude on August 21, 2022, in all districts as a Computer Based Test. Online applications are invited from the candidates aspiring to be Teachers in State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, Private Aided Schools and Private un-aided schools etc., under the control of Andhra Pradesh State for classes 1 to 8. Candidates must note that the APTET application process will begin on June 16.



APTET 2022: Exam details

Paper 1 A - For Category 1 to 5 Class

Paper 1 B - For 1 to 5 classes in respect of Special Education

Paper 2 A - For classes 6 to 8

Paper 2 B - For classes 6 to 8 in respect of Special Education Teachers

APTET 2022: Important Dates

APTET Notification Date-- June 10

APTET Online Registrations Date-- June 16, to July 16, 2022

APTET Application Fee Submission Date-- June 15 to July 15, 2022

APTET Help Desk Services-- June 13, 2022

APTET Online Mock Test Date-- July 26, 2022

APTET Admit Card Date-- July 25, 2022

