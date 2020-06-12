Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter result 2020: Result to be announced today at 4pm

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) will release Manabadi Inter results in 2020 for first and second-year students at 4 PM on Friday (June 12). It will be released on the official website-bieap.gov.in

Other sites on which results will be available are-manabadi, schools9 and examresults.net.

The declaration of the 1st and 2nd Year Inter result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams took place as per schedule, from March 4-21, 2020. The evaluation of the results was delayed since the lockdown was imposed.

Nearly 8 to 10 lakh students appear for AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year.

The results are declared by the board usually in the month of April.

Steps to check the results for the Andhra 1st and 2nd Year Inter result:

Step 1. Visit the official website-bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link-'AP Inter Results 2020'

Step 3. Enter the roll number and other necessary details required.

Step 4.A new window will open, and the results will be displayed onthe screen.

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.