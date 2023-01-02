Andhra Pradesh Board Exam 2023 dates: AP SSC date sheet released at bse.ap.gov.in, details here

File photo

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheet for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2022-23 annual public examinations. The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams will begin on April 3 and will end on April 18, 2023. The Andhra Pradesh Board exam 2023 will start with First Language (Group-A), and First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course) subject paper.

AP SSC exam 2023 will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. According to BSE Andhra Pradesh, SSC public examinations in April 2023 will be conducted strictly as per the timetable even if the government declares a public holiday on any date mentioned in the timetable.