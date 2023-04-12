Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education to release AP Inter Result 2023 soon at bie.ap.gov.in, check details

File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIE AP is likely to release the AP Inter Result 2023 soon. Reports state that the AP Inter Result 2023 date is expected to be announced soon and once it is, candidates will be able to check their 1st and 2nd-year results on the official website - www.bie.ap.gov.in.

Local reports have stated that the AP Inter Result 2023 will be released in the second week of May 2023. Some have stated that the AP Inter 1st Year and AP Inter 2nd Year Results are likely to be declared by May 10, 2023.

An official confirmation from BIE AP is still awaited regarding the result date. Once released, the AP Inter Result 2023 will be available on www.bie.ap.gov.in and other third-party websites.

AP Inter Result 2023 Date

AP Inter 1st Year Exams: March 15 to April 3, 2023.

AP Inter 2nd Year Exams: March 16 to April 4, 2023.

AP Inter Result date: Expected by May 10, 2023.

Official website to check AP Inter Results: www.bie.ap.gov.in

BIE AP held the AP Inter Exams for 1st-year students from March 15 to April 3, 2023. The AP Inter 2nd Year Exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4, 2023. Past trends suggest that the result for the board exams are announced 25 to 30 days later which is why the results are expected in the second week of May.

Students must note there is a chance of the results being declared in the last week of April as well. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the latest updates.