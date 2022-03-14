Andhra Pradesh Board 2022: Practical exams postponed, now starting from THIS date

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has postponed the practical examinations for Class XII. An official notification has been issued by the AP Board stating that the dates of the practical examinations will be rescheduled.

The first AP Board Practical Examinations for Class XII were to be held from March 11 to March 31, 2022 in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Inter-Practical Examination will be issued soon on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

To download the admit card of Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate Practical Examination March 2022, students have to enter their roll number, Aadhaar number as well as other information.

The exam was postponed due to the dates of JEE Exam 2022.

Revised Schedule of Class XII was released after the announcement of the dates of JEE Mains 2022. Now, the first-year examinations of AP Board will continue from 22nd April to 11th May.

Meanwhile, AP Board second year examinations will continue from April 23 to May 12.

How to download the admit card for Practical Exam 2022?