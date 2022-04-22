AMUL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy announced for post of Accounts Assistant with salary up to Rs 4,75,000

amul, amul recruitment, accounts assistant, careers.amul.com, amul add, AMUL Recruitment 2022

Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL) has asked interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Accounts Assistant. Candidates can submit their applications via AMUL's official website - careers.amul.com.

It is important to note that candidates are required to be first-class graduates in any discipline with full-time & two years post-graduation in management or first-class post-graduation in commerce. Candidates should also have 1 or 2 years of work experience.

The maximum age till which the candidate can apply is 28 years of age and the selected candidates will be posted in Vijayawada.

The salary for Accounts Assistant will range from Rs 4,50,000 to Rs 4,75,000. An official statement by AMUL read, "The Candidates should have a working knowledge of Financial accounting, commercial norms & taxation and good knowledge of computers(Knowledge of SAP will be preferred). The responsibilities include preparation of Accounting documents such as Invoices, Billing, Accounts payable, Accounts Receivable, Purchases, Bank reconciliations, verification of payments, MIS, Maintenance of records in SAP FICO and other Commercial, etc."

It further read, "Candidate should have strong knowledge of GST and should be capable of filing GST returns independently. The person will be responsible for Branch Accounting functions."