AEEE Result 2022 DECLARED at amrita.edu: See how to download here

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announced the result for the Engineering Entrance Examination, AEEE 2022 today, August 7 at the official website -- amrita.edu.

AEEE Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website - amrita.edu

click on the result link

Enter your email ID and date of birth in the required fields

Download AEEE 2022 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

The AEEE 2022 phase two result will include details of all India rank, roll number and marks obtained in the engineering entrance. The qualified candidates have to attend the AEEE 2022 Counselling, the dates will be notified soon.

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham conducts AEEE every year for admissions to various undergraduate engineering programmes offered across its six campuses.

