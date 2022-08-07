Search icon
AEEE Result 2022 DECLARED at amrita.edu: See how to download here

AEEE 2022 result has been released at the official website-- amrita.edu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

Photo : PTI

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announced the result for the Engineering Entrance Examination, AEEE 2022 today, August 7 at the official website -- amrita.edu. 

AEEE Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website - amrita.edu 
  • click on the result link
  • Enter your email ID and date of birth in the required fields
  • Download AEEE 2022 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

The AEEE 2022 phase two result will include details of all India rank, roll number and marks obtained in the engineering entrance. The qualified candidates have to attend the AEEE 2022 Counselling, the dates will be notified soon.

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham conducts AEEE every year for admissions to various undergraduate engineering programmes offered across its six campuses.

