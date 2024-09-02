Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jammu: Army jawan injured after terrorists open fire at Sunjwan military station

Kangana Ranaut slams IC 814 The Kandahar makers for 'distorting' facts: 'Censorship is only for...'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda joins IIM Ahmedabad for BPGP MBA: Know course fee, eligibility

Meet man, who was once world's richest person, earns Rs 10.90 crore daily, is now set to bring...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy claims he found victim 'unconscious, covered in blood', to plead...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Jammu: Army jawan injured after terrorists open fire at Sunjwan military station

Jammu: Army jawan injured after terrorists open fire at Sunjwan military station

Kangana Ranaut slams IC 814 The Kandahar makers for 'distorting' facts: 'Censorship is only for...'

Kangana Ranaut slams IC 814 The Kandahar makers for 'distorting' facts: 'Censorship is only for...'

8 ancient animals that are still alive

8 ancient animals that are still alive

Seven Indian states with highest liquor consumption among women 

Seven Indian states with highest liquor consumption among women 

8 colourful animals in the world

8 colourful animals in the world

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

HomeEducation

Education

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda joins IIM Ahmedabad for BPGP MBA: Know course fee, eligibility

Nanda holds a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology and UX Design from USA’s Fordham University.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda joins IIM Ahmedabad for BPGP MBA: Know course fee, eligibility
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is all set to pursue BPGP MBA programme at the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad, India's premier business school. 

On Instagram, Navya shared various photos from inside the IIM, Ahmedabad campus, with her friends. The first photo showed her dressed in a black suit and standing next to the IIM signboard. She also posted images of the lush green campus and some of her new classmates she met there. Sharing her excitement, Navya wrote, “Dreams do come true!!!!!! The next 2 years… with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026.” Most of her followers were quite happy about her achievement and congratulated her for seeking admission to the prestigious program. 

In the first photo, Navya Nanda is seen standing in a black business suit in front of the IIM Ahmedabad entrance. She also shared photos of her batchmates and the lush green campus. In her Instagram Stories, Navya shared that she took coaching from IMS and posted a photo of her cutting the cake at the coaching institute. Thanking the institute and her teacher, Navya wrote, "Thank you to  @mba_ims for coaching me for the entrance exams. This is Prasad sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching and preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams. One of the best teachers I have ever had the honour of learning from. Us celebrating at the @mba_ims office the day I received my aceptance."

Nanda holds a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology and UX Design from USA’s Fordham University. 

All you need to know about Navya Naveli Nanda's IIM Ahmedabad course, eligibility and other details

BPGP MBA is a blended programme with online sessions and on-campus modules. The BPGP MBA is a two-year programme. In this programme selected students are expected to be at the IIMA campus for certain course modules, but the course will be primarily online.

On its website, IIM Ahmedabad explains: “The programme is primarily delivered in an online synchronous mode, suitably complemented through distinct on-campus modules.”

Eligibility criteria:

Candidate must be a working professional, entrepreneurs with a minimum of 3 years of work experience can apply for the programme. They must be at least 24 years old and hold at least a bachelor’s degree/CA/CS/ICWA or equivalent in any discipline.

According to the IIMA website, selection is done based on an Online IIMA Admission Test (IAT) designed for the Online MBA course OR a valid CAT score from tests taken within the last five years OR a valid GMAT/GRE score.

The final selection is done through a personal interview of shortlisted candidates.

Course fee: 
The programme fee is Rs 20 lakh. This does not include the cost of travel and accommodation for campus modules.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat mid-air, makes emergency landing in...

Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat mid-air, makes emergency landing in...

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Bank Holidays in September 2024: Branches to remain closed for 15 days across multiple states; check state-wise list

Bank Holidays in September 2024: Branches to remain closed for 15 days across multiple states; check state-wise list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement