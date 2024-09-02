Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda joins IIM Ahmedabad for BPGP MBA: Know course fee, eligibility

Nanda holds a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology and UX Design from USA’s Fordham University.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is all set to pursue BPGP MBA programme at the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad, India's premier business school.

On Instagram, Navya shared various photos from inside the IIM, Ahmedabad campus, with her friends. The first photo showed her dressed in a black suit and standing next to the IIM signboard. She also posted images of the lush green campus and some of her new classmates she met there. Sharing her excitement, Navya wrote, “Dreams do come true!!!!!! The next 2 years… with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026.” Most of her followers were quite happy about her achievement and congratulated her for seeking admission to the prestigious program.

In the first photo, Navya Nanda is seen standing in a black business suit in front of the IIM Ahmedabad entrance. She also shared photos of her batchmates and the lush green campus. In her Instagram Stories, Navya shared that she took coaching from IMS and posted a photo of her cutting the cake at the coaching institute. Thanking the institute and her teacher, Navya wrote, "Thank you to @mba_ims for coaching me for the entrance exams. This is Prasad sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching and preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams. One of the best teachers I have ever had the honour of learning from. Us celebrating at the @mba_ims office the day I received my aceptance."

All you need to know about Navya Naveli Nanda's IIM Ahmedabad course, eligibility and other details

BPGP MBA is a blended programme with online sessions and on-campus modules. The BPGP MBA is a two-year programme. In this programme selected students are expected to be at the IIMA campus for certain course modules, but the course will be primarily online.

On its website, IIM Ahmedabad explains: “The programme is primarily delivered in an online synchronous mode, suitably complemented through distinct on-campus modules.”

Eligibility criteria:

Candidate must be a working professional, entrepreneurs with a minimum of 3 years of work experience can apply for the programme. They must be at least 24 years old and hold at least a bachelor’s degree/CA/CS/ICWA or equivalent in any discipline.

According to the IIMA website, selection is done based on an Online IIMA Admission Test (IAT) designed for the Online MBA course OR a valid CAT score from tests taken within the last five years OR a valid GMAT/GRE score.

The final selection is done through a personal interview of shortlisted candidates.

Course fee:

The programme fee is Rs 20 lakh. This does not include the cost of travel and accommodation for campus modules.