Amid suspense over JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 entrance exam dates, JEE Advanced 2021 brochure released

As lakhs of students across the country continue to wait for the announcement of the JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 entrance exams date, the admission brochure of the IIT entrance - Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) — has been released at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in on Saturday (June 26).

It is to be noted that JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 entrance exams were postponed due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. It is expected that the National Teating Agency (NTA) would soon announce the JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 entrance exam dates and these exams will be conducted once the situation becomes conducive to hold JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 entrance exams.

Notably, the exam and application form dates for JEE Advanced are usually released along with the brochure, but this year the NTA is yet to announce exam dates. It may be recalled that JEE Advanced was earlier scheduled to be held on July 3 but it was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Besides the nndisclosure of the exam date, there are some other changes introduced in IIT entranace this year.

JEE Advanced 2020 candidates allowed: In a significant move, along with JEE Main 2021 qualifying candidates, those who were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 but failed to appear in the exam will now be allowed to appear for the IIT entrance. Since these candidates had passed JEE Main 2020 and were eligible for JEE Advanced 2021, they do not need to clear JEE Main again this year.

The government decided to offer the relaxation as several students had claimed that they could not appear for the IIT entrance exam due to the lockdown imposed by the state government due to COVID-19.

Female Quota: In 2020, the female quota was at 20 per cent but this year individual IIT will decide the number of seats reserved for women.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam : To be eligible for admission to IITs, students will have to clear the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam. Earlier, it was mandatory for the students to obtain at least 75 per cent marks in class 12 which has been lifted now.

Expected Date: It is expected that the revised dates for JEE Main will be announced soon. Sources said that the JEE Main pending exams will be held in July and August and the JEE Advanced can be expected to be held no sooner than September.

However, according to experts, since there isn't a deadline for conducting the NEET 2021, a date sometime later could also be announced by the NTA.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses. It is a pen-and-paper mode exam only and is conducted in 11 languages including Hindi and English.