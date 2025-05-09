CA Final Group I exams were set to be held on May 2, 4, and 6, while Group II was scheduled for May 8, 10, and 13.

Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the current exam for the chartered accountant program. The ICAI CA Final, Inter and Post Qualification Course Examinations (INTT AT), which were originally scheduled to take place from May 9 to May 14, have been postponed, per the official notice released by the institute.

“It is announced for general information that in view of the tense and security situation in the Country, the remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 from 9th May 2025 to 14th May 2025, stand postponed," read the official notice.

The CA Final Group I exams were conducted on May 2, 4, and 6, while the Group II exams were scheduled to be held on May 8, 10, and 13. The Group II exam, which was supposed to take place on May 9, 11, and 14, has now been rescheduled.

Following Pakistan's heavy shelling of forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir on May 7 and 8, tensions between India and Pakistan have increased. On the intervening night of May 8 and 9, 2025, the Pakistan Armed Forces also carried out several attacks along the Western Border with drones and other weapons.

Following India's strategic counterstrike, Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, Pakistan launched unprovoked drone and missile attacks in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.