As tensions rise amid an India-Pakistan war, students across India worry about the announcement of CBSE class 10, 12 results. Parents and teachers remain anxious, uncertain about the impact of the conflict on education. While authorities assure minimal disruption, the situation creates stress for millions waiting for crucial exam outcomes during these turbulent times. However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation from the board regarding any changes. Once declared, students can check their CBSE 10th, 12th Results scorecard on official websites, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

The CBSE 10th, 12th exams this year started on February 15, 2025. While CBSE Class 12th exams concluded on April 4, the Class 10th exams continued until March 18. Soon, the CBSE Board 2025 result will be available on cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic. Additionally, the DigiLocker app will provide access to the tentative mark sheets.

Once announced, candidates can access their results through the official CBSE websites:

• cbse.gov.in

• cbse.nic.in

• cbseresults.nic.in



Students are advised to regularly check these websites for updates.

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check

Visit CBSE's official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for 'CBSE 10th Result 2025' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2025'

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Submit the details, your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result, and take a printout for future use

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker?