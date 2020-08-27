Amid demand for deferring, over 14 lakh JEE, NEET aspirants download admit cards within hours of uploading

Over 14 lakh JEE and NEET aspirants download admit cards amid calls for postponement of exams

Amid calls to postpone the JEE (Mains) and NEET (UG) examinations, over 14 lakh aspirants have already downloaded the admit cards till Wednesday evening after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them.

JEE Mains exam 2020 will be held from September 1 to 6, while the NEET (UG) exam 2020 will be held on September 13.

For JEE (Main), 7.41 lakh out of 8.58 lakh aspirants have downloaded the admit cards. Just 332 have requested for change of their centre cities.

For NEET (UG), a total of 6.84 lakh out of 15.97 lakh candidates, downloaded the admit cards in the first five hours of uploading.

The NTA, which is responsible for conducting the tests across the country, said that it has planned several measures to enhance safety - more examination centres, altered seating arrangements, fewer number of candidates per room and also staggered entry and exit.

For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates have been staggered. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates to stand with adequate social distancing while waiting. Candidates have been issued advisory guiding them about 'Do's and Don'ts' for proper social distancing.

Some of the major concerns being raised from the students’ end are the limited options of local public transport, trains and flights. Students have also been depending on online classes since March this year, when educational institutions, coaching centres were shut as a part of the nationwide lockdown. It is also feared that some students who are under quarantine or suffering from COVID-19 would be unable to take the tests, thus leading to the loss of an academic year.

Several opposition party leaders including those from the TMC, Congress and DMK have been urging the government to ensure that the exams be postponed.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea by the students, which sought postponement of the NEET and JEE (Mains) exams, saying that an academic year couldn’t be wasted and that life has to go on.