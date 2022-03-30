Search icon
All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for various posts at prasarbharati.gov.in - Details inside

Interested candidates will be able to check the details of employment via the official website of Prasar Bharti i.e. prasarbharati.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 30, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

Prasar Bharti, India's public broadcaster, has invited applications for various posts including News Editor, Newsreader, Web Editor, English Anchors (Business), among others.

Interested candidates will be able to check the details of employment via the official website of Prasar Bharti i.e. prasarbharati.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form online is set for April 8, 2022. 

All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

News Editor(English)

News Editor (Hindi)

Web Editor (English)

Web Editor (Hindi)

Graphic Designer

Newsreader (English)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Hindi)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Sanskrit)

Newsreader-cum-translator(Kashmiri)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Urdu)

Newsreader-cum-translator(Punjabi)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Nepali)

News Editor (Business)

English Anchors (Business)

Hindi Anchors (Business)

All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

To know all about the eligibility criteria for this recruitment drive, check the OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Selection Process 

  1. All News Editors (English & Hindi), News Editors (Business), Web Editors (English & Hindi), Graphic Designers, and Reporters will be selected based on two stages - a written test, and an interview.
  2. All Newsreader, Newsreader-cum-translators, English Anchors & Hindi Anchors (Business) will be selected based on - a written test, and a voice test & interview to evaluate the understanding of the candidate in the concerned language.

All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Interested and eligible candidates' applications should reach the Deputy Director (Administration), Room No 223, 2nd floor, News Services Division, All India Radio, New Broadcasting House, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110 001 on or before April 08, 2022.

