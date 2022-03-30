All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for various posts at prasarbharati.gov.in - Details inside

Prasar Bharti, India's public broadcaster, has invited applications for various posts including News Editor, Newsreader, Web Editor, English Anchors (Business), among others.

Interested candidates will be able to check the details of employment via the official website of Prasar Bharti i.e. prasarbharati.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form online is set for April 8, 2022.

All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

News Editor(English)

News Editor (Hindi)

Web Editor (English)

Web Editor (Hindi)

Graphic Designer

Newsreader (English)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Hindi)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Sanskrit)

Newsreader-cum-translator(Kashmiri)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Urdu)

Newsreader-cum-translator(Punjabi)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Nepali)

News Editor (Business)

English Anchors (Business)

Hindi Anchors (Business)

All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

To know all about the eligibility criteria for this recruitment drive, check the OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

All News Editors (English & Hindi), News Editors (Business), Web Editors (English & Hindi), Graphic Designers, and Reporters will be selected based on two stages - a written test, and an interview. All Newsreader, Newsreader-cum-translators, English Anchors & Hindi Anchors (Business) will be selected based on - a written test, and a voice test & interview to evaluate the understanding of the candidate in the concerned language.

All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates' applications should reach the Deputy Director (Administration), Room No 223, 2nd floor, News Services Division, All India Radio, New Broadcasting House, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110 001 on or before April 08, 2022.